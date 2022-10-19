Emry Health Partners with UBERDOC to Expedite Quality, Affordable Healthcare

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Emry Health a health cost navigation company, has partnered with UBERDOC, a marketplace for direct-pay healthcare goods and services. UBERDOC offers priority access to in-person and virtual appointments with 4,000 physicians and surgeons nationwide in 24-48 hours at transparent, guaranteed prices.

"Our partnership with Emry helps extend our mission of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for people, regardless of their health plan," says Dr. Paula Muto, CEO and Founder of UBERDOC.

Specialists who are part of the national UBERDOC network maintain dedicated availability in order to provide patients with care in a matter of hours and days instead of weeks. Unlike insurance, the guaranteed price is paid at the time of service, so members never receive surprise bills after their appointment.

"Getting a second opinion or waiting on a referral or prior authorization can drag out the timeline for a patient seeking care," says Emry president Derek Fitteron. "Our partnership with UBERDOC furthers our goal of helping patients avoid unnecessary urgent care or emergency room visits and surprise bills for non-emergency situations."

Employees at companies that contract with Emry gain access to high quality discounted direct-to-patient rates from providers and facilities for common healthcare procedures and services through the MyPrice platform — which now includes UBERDOC's roster of physicians.

"As high-deductible health plans have become the norm, patients are increasingly paying for many healthcare services out of pocket," says DJ Denton, vice president of network development at Goodroot, which launches and grows companies, including Emry, that are dedicated to increasing access and affordability in healthcare. "Adding the UBERDOC roster of physicians greatly strengthens the MyPrice platform and empowers patients to pay lower rates and be seen quickly."

Employees can use their flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts to pay for MyPrice visits, which may be applied to the patient's deductible and are easily reimbursed with an employee's health reimbursement arrangement. By proactively offering options such as MyPrice, Emry augments an employee's existing healthcare benefit package, lowering costs for both employees and employer.

"There's a growing trend of dissatisfaction from both employees and employers with rising health care costs," says Fitteron. "While most employers want to do the right thing for their employees and offer meaningful, comprehensive benefits, the fact remains that skyrocketing benefit costs often force them into high deductible plans. Through partnerships with companies like UBERDOC, Emry is dedicated to finding new ways to help patients access high quality care while reducing benefit costs."

About Goodroot

Emry is a member of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. With a shared mission of increasing affordability and access in healthcare, Goodroot provides business infrastructure to help visionary healthcare professionals launch their own companies to fix chronic problems in the system. Goodroot affiliate companies — AlignRx, Breez, CoeoRx, Emry Health, Penstock, RemedyOne and Sola — offer innovative services and strategic guidance for healthcare stakeholders such as employers, brokers, PBMs, health plans, third-party administrators, pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals. Visit emryhealth.com and goodrootinc.com.

About UBERDOC

UBERDOC is an innovative healthcare platform that connects patients with available board-certified doctors and specialists for in-person and telemedicine appointments at a transparent price. The Company provides direct access with no phone calls, no waiting, no insurance approvals or referrals needed and no surprise bills. UBERDOC is convenient and easy to use for both doctor and patient. See the right doctor, right away at uber-docs.com

