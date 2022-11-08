EMS and ODM Global Market Report 2022: Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Growth

Nov 08, 2022, 16:30 ET
Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Odm segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)
- Compal Electronics, Inc.
- Flex Ltd.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)- Inventec Corporation
- Jabil Inc.
- New Kinpo Group
- Pegatron Corporation
- Quanta Computer, Inc.
- Sanmina Corporation
- Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.
- UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Venture Corporation Limited
- Wistron Corporation
- Zollner Elektronik AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market
- Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for the Market
- Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth
- Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness Increased Opportunities
- Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market
- Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market
- Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies
- Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities for EMS Market
- Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
- Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in Operations of EMS Companies
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS and ODM Market
- Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry
- Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market
- AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain
- Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market
- Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market
- Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering Services Space
- Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
