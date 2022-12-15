Emtrain and Cisco Partner to Build Conscious Culture Throughout Entire Cisco Ecosystem

Cisco will invite partners and suppliers to engage in anti-discrimination and inclusive culture training

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain will serve as Cisco's exclusive DEI training partner for a global initiative that will provide anti-discrimination and inclusive culture training and analytics to the company's partners and suppliers. The partnership builds on Cisco's commitment to roll out anti-discrimination and inclusive culture training throughout its own workforce and make it available to the Cisco ecosystem.

"We've seen time and time again how companies can influence behavior and society beyond just their own workplace. At Cisco, we have made a commitment to promoting and advancing social justice within and outside the company, and we know we can lean into our ecosystem of partners and suppliers to join us on this journey," said Fran Katsoudas, Cisco EVP and Chief Policy & Purpose Officer. "We're choosing Emtrain to help us because they have been instrumental in helping us measure and improve our internal pro-social skills, which leads to increased diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we're confident they can do the same for our broader ecosystem."

According to Katsoudas, Emtrain was selected for this role because they have shown proven results in engaging people with relevant, timely content while simultaneously capturing employee perception data and delivering benchmarked DEI scorecards and analyses. Earlier this year, Cisco achieved 92% completion for its workforce inclusive culture training.

"More than ever before, businesses are influencing our culture. Cisco has the size and reach to create a new standard and expectation for D&I," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey.

The training called "Building Skills for a Conscious Culture," was made available to Cisco partners at Cisco's 2022 Partner Summit on Nov. 1 and is currently being piloted with select suppliers.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, LiveNation and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com .

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

