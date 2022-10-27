EMU Australia and The Athlete's Foot Launch Partnership

Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Available in Stores Now

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot , the global industry leader for athletic street style rooted in the local community announces a collaborative partnership with EMU Australia , the iconic Australian footwear brand known for its innovation with sustainable and natural materials. The partnership between EMU Australia x The Athlete's Foot bridges coastal cool with inspired street style to forge an independent bond through a unique and sustainable Autumn Winter 2022 assortment available at The Athlete's Foot which is a leader in the athletic street style space.

"The Athlete's Foot is excited to partner with EMU Australia on this collection. We look forward to introducing our core consumer to a new line of footwear for the Fall and Winter months. EMU Australia designs are a welcome addition to our family of brands," shares Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF).

"EMU Australia takes pride in our selective retail partners and the powerful community-driven vision of The Athlete's Foot was the catalyst for our partnership as we relate to being an independent, family-run business," said Keith Barnett, North America President of EMU Australia.

EMU Australia's Autumn Winter 22 collection was inspired by transformation, modern components mixed with natural materials and tones to give contemporary allure while remaining faithful to tradition. The Athlete's Foot assortment includes boots which are water resistant or waterproof, providing sophisticated options to tackle weather in metropolitan environments. On their own, Australian sheepskin and Merino wool are exceptionally versatile natural materials. Adding a waterproof inner and outer layer creates an entirely new level of freedom and function.

Starting with material selection, EMU Australia uses only the finest natural materials, including the highest quality Merino wool, leather, and sheepskin, which are world-renowned for their super-natural qualities including next-to-skin softness, strength, innate versatility, and technical benefits as well as being renewable, biodegradable 100% natural. EMU Australia's wool has carried the Woolmark seal of approval for over a decade, guaranteeing its premium quality and authenticity.

Product Highlights include…

The "Blurred" Waterproof Boot in Coconut and The "Mayberry" Sustainable Slipper

Sporty meets cozy with this eye-catching, trendy winter boot. EMU Australia's Blurred is made from premium water-resistant Australian sheepskin with waterproof rubber trim, complete with hi-tec hiking-inspired features. The Australian sheepskin lining offers ultimate warmth and naturally wicks away moisture. The hiking style laces, and EMU branded tape adds further detail to these fabulous boots. The serrated 'Sharky' teeth on the rubber outsole provide extra grip and are emblematic of this collection.

Iconic in design and comfort, EMU Australia's Mayberry is the original fluffy crossover slipper that takes your lounge look to the next level. Using only the highest quality materials, Woolmark accredited Australian sheepskin offers ultimate comfort, while the crossover straps and open toe design encloses your feet in year-round luxury and leaves you feeling like you're walking on clouds.

Australian sheepskin features temperature regulating properties, keeping feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The sole unit features a unique wave design with traction and grip making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear.

The EMU Australia x The Athlete's Foot collection is available in stores now.

About EMU Australia

EMU Australia is an iconic Australian brand – we design, create and market footwear, loved around the world for its innovation and natural materials, delivering total comfort 365 days a year. Born from Australian coastal origins, EMU Australia is available in 70 countries and is carried by popular retailers like Free People, Sundance, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Garnet Hill, The Dressing Room, Brown Thomas, Görtz, Gomez, David Jones, and premium boutiques.

Learn more about us here: emuaustralia.com. @EMUAustralia, #EMUAustralia #EverNatural

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF)

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain have 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 32 markets. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

For further information please go to www.theathletesfoot.com .

