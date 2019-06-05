EMUI 9 hits 80 million users across the globe as new upgrade rolls out to older Huawei devices

Previously only available for the Mate10 series (launched in 2017), the P20 series, Mate RS and Nova3 (all launched in 2018), Huawei is now making EMUI 9 available for older models such as Mate9 and P10 as part of its commitment to continuous upgrades and deliver more value to consumers.

EMUI 9 marks the second major version upgrade for previous generation flagship handsets providing exceptional experience with the most up to date Huawei user interface. Huawei will also continue to provide regular security patches, protecting user privacy and keeping devices secure.

Among many innovative and premium features, the upgrade brings consistent UI design, natural and immersive UX design, convenient one-hand operation, new gesture navigation, and an overall smoother experience.

EMUI 9 has been gradually rolled out to the following device models:

Mate10 series

Mate9 series

MateRS

Mate20 lite

P20 series

P10 series

Nova3 series

To upgrade to EMUI 9, individuals can follow instructions available in their phone by going to Settings > System > Software Update. Select the setting menu (three vertical dots) in the upper right corner to "Download latest full package" and to set "Update setting", such as to download over WiFi and overnight. Select "New Version" when it appears on the System Update main screen, and then select "Download and Install" to begin installation and for the overview of what is included in the update. Alternatively, individuals can also sign up for EMUI upgrade through the HiCare app* or by contacting Huawei Support at https://consumer.huawei.com/us/support/.

*Upgrade through HiCare is only available in certain countries and regions.

**Timings of push notifications for the new EMUI 9 upgrade vary by country.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

For regular updates on Huawei EMUI, follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiEMUI

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiEMUI

