Emulait Announces $11M Series A Round For the First Biometric Baby Feeding System

Patented Baby Bottle Allows Feeding Without Sacrificing the Health and Bonding Benefits of Breastfeeding

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emulait has launched the first-ever baby bottle system that uses 3D scanning technology to biomimic the structural anatomy of a mother's breast and nipple anatomy, along with raising $11 million in Series A funding. The latest round was led by family offices and private investors and brought the total amount raised to $16 million.

The baby bottle is designed to simulate the experience and benefits of breastfeeding, closing the gap between breast and bottle and eliminating the problem of nipple confusion, among other feeding issues, that has been the cause of frustration for both mother and babies.

Emulait's mission is to provide babies and caregivers with a positive feeding experience by minimizing latch issues and other oral development problems. This revolutionary design supports not only mothers but also fathers and caretakers by using patented biomimetic materials that simulate the elasticity, color, shape, and feel of a real nipple, providing a natural breastfeeding experience for proper oral development.

"Emulait was founded out of the desire to solve my daughter's oral latching problem and now works to provide every parent, family, and child with a feeding system that supports their choices and lifestyle," says Shilo Ben Zeev, founder and CEO of Emulait. "I am incredibly passionate about building an organization that supports every baby and family beginning their healthy feeding journey."

"Emulait's design, which mimics the anatomy of the nipple and requires active sucking to get the milk out of the bottle will dramatically improve parenthood for many new families," said Linda Hanna, RNC, MSN/Ed, Lactation and OB Expert and Advisor to Emulait. "With more than half of women ending their breastfeeding journey within the first month due to issues with sucking and latching, Emulait is solving a widespread need for mothers that need help with feedings while still being confident they are providing their babies with the best possible alternative to the breast."

To order the Emulait bottle, mothers download the mobile app to take digital scans of their breasts to create a personalized feeding system using one of 25 bottle top variations: five colors ranging from "fair" to "rich," and from the five most common sizes. The bottle nipples have multiple milk holes and a 3-flow system to replicate the physiological flow rate of a real nipple and reduce the risk of overfeeding and obesity.

Emulait's custom software scans, analyzes and captures data points such as shape, size, color and texture of the nipple. The technology is privacy-protected and never collects photographs or images. The process is similar to using a facial scan on a smartphone or laptop. Once the scan is submitted, Emulait uses advanced 3D scanning technology paired with BPA-free, phthalate-free, non-toxic, FDA-approved medical-grade silicone to create the bottle nipple that replicates the structural anatomy and functional physiology of the mother's breast.

In addition, Emulait offers two bottle shapes, anatomy and classic. The anatomy bottle is a breast-shaped bottle that allows parents and caregivers to emulate a more natural baby-to-breast position while feeding and facilitates better eye contact with the baby. The classic bottle features a streamlined design for those on the go. Emulait will ship kits out within 48 hours of the scan.

"We understand the urgency and emotional fraught many parents face when they are struggling with feedings; oftentimes, this is their last hope, and are in need of a solution fast," said Madison Blampied, Director of Business Development at Emulait. "Here at Emulait, each of us has a personal connection to the struggles around breast and bottle feeding and have made it our mission to help other parents avoid the same experiences."

The starter kit is $55. It includes two nipples, one anatomy bottle, one classic bottle, the three-flow control system, a cleaning brush, a travel pouch, and a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a certified lactation consultant.

Emulait bottles are sold online and will begin filling orders for the waitlist in March 2023. To learn more, please visit: https://emulait.com .

Emulait is also pleased to welcome Brian Bailey, MBA, JD as Emulait's Chief Operating Officer. As a motivated entrepreneur who applies dynamic thinking for absolute success, he has 12+ years' experience building and working with D2C and B2B brands from the ground up, focusing on operations, business strategy and growth initiatives. He has served as Founder, CEO and COO of various startups in the e-commerce and technology space and looks forward to applying his expertise to Emulait's goal of providing both babies and caregivers with an optimal feeding experience.

About Emulait

Emulait is the first baby feeding system designed to emulate the experience of breastfeeding. Combining four years of research, seven patented technologies, 3D scanning and FDA-approved medical grade materials, Emulait replicates the mother's breast shape, color, elasticity, texture and feel, creating an unparalleled bottle feeding experience. Founded by serial entrepreneur, Shilo Ben Zeev, after witnessing his wife and daughter struggle with breastfeeding, Emulait seeks to close the gap between breast and bottle for good. For more information, visit us at https://emulait.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

