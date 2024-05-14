EmVenio Research and Health Wizz partner to reach patients across the US

U.S.-based researcher and Health Wizz partner to provide clinical research as a care option

DURHAM, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community research provider EmVenio Research and technology company, Health Wizz are pleased to announce a new partnership to address site management and participant engagement in clinical trials. This collaboration unites the strengths of both companies in the areas of Localization and Hybrid Clinical Trials, offering a comprehensive, turn-key solution to healthcare providers and systems eager to participate in clinical research and trials.

Synergizing Strengths for a New Era in Clinical Trials

Health Wizz

At the core of this partnership are two key synergies: First, both EmVenio Research and Health Wizz have been pioneers in enabling Localization and Hybrid Clinical Trials, a methodology that is rapidly gaining traction in the healthcare sector. Second, Health Wizz's innovative platform, which integrates seamlessly with all leading Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and features a patient engagement mobile app, empowers patients to actively participate in their clinical trial journey. This unique capability allows patients to aggregate and submit their medical records for screening, simplifying the process of patient enrollment in clinical trials.

Executive Insights

Reflecting on this partnership, Raj Sharma, CEO of Health Wizz, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with EmVenio Research, a leader in site and trial management. Our combined expertise will not only streamline the clinical trial process but also help enroll a diverse set of patients. Our technology enables seamless integration with EHRs using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (HL7 FHIR™) to screen patients' eligibility for clinical trial enrollment. Additionally, it offers a user-friendly platform for patient engagement, marking a new chapter in patient-centric clinical research."

Echoing these sentiments, Mark McKenzie, MD of EmVenio Research, remarked, "Our collaboration with Health Wizz represents a significant milestone in our mission to innovate clinical research. By leveraging Health Wizz's cutting-edge technology and our extensive experience in trial management, we are setting a new standard in the industry. Together, we are positioned to offer healthcare providers a robust, efficient, and patient-friendly solution for conducting clinical trials."

A Turn-Key Solution for Healthcare Providers

This partnership promises to deliver a holistic solution to healthcare providers and systems. By integrating advanced technology with expert trial management, Health Wizz and EmVenio Research are simplifying the path for healthcare providers to engage in clinical research and trials. This turn-key solution not only enhances efficiency but also ensures a higher level of participant engagement and satisfaction.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company, provides a scalable network of clinical trial sites strategically located in underrepresented communities to engage a diverse patient demographic. Our extensive global network comprises highly skilled clinicians, leading principal investigators, and cutting-edge research sites, allowing us to deliver high-quality clinical research services that prioritize reducing the burden on patient participation.

Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

About Health Wizz

Health Wizz is at the forefront of digital health focusing on secure data exchange and patient engagement solutions. With its innovative platform connecting directly to major EHR systems, Health Wizz is revolutionizing the management and use of health data in clinical research, including identification, screening, and enrollment of study participants. For more information, visit www.healthwizz.com.

SOURCE EmVenio Research