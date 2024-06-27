ENA Announces Randy Fox as Emergency Nursing 2024 Keynote

Fox promises to take attendees on transformational journey to answer the call to excellence



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and award-winning speaker Randy Fox plans to bring his unique mix of expertise and energy to Las Vegas as the keynote for Emergency Nursing 2024 in September.

Fox's engaging presentation, "Silver Platter Service: Get Ready to Shine and Answer the Call to Excellence" will kick off the Emergency Nurses Association's annual education and networking conference on Sept. 5 with a message that reignites the passion to serve others.

"Each of us has moments that change the world, even if its just the people in that room in that moment," Fox said on the ENA Podcast. "We're going to share some stories – (and) part of my own personal story – that are a reminder to us all to be in that moment."

ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, said Fox's message is particularly fitting for emergency nurses today as they cope with immense challenges, yet remain committed to caring for patients in their darkest moments.

"Through good times and bad, emergency nurses are always driven by their passion to help people. Randy's inspirational perspectives on service and living life will provide a boost of motivation so that we continue to show up, stand up and shine for our patients," Dellinger said.

Emergency Nursing 2024, the largest event dedicated to emergency nurses, takes place Sept. 4-7 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit ena.org/EN24.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

