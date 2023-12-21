ENA Building Momentum Globally in Support of Emergency Nurses

Emergency Nurses Association

21 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

Partnerships help gold standard TNCC and ENPC courses reach more international ED nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year dedicated to expanding its international connections, the Emergency Nurses Association stands poised to reach more emergency nurses globally with key trauma, pediatric and triage education in 2024.

ENA enters the new year with partnerships that mean continued delivery of its Trauma Nursing Core Course to ED nurses in Bermuda, South Africa and Australia, while bringing TNCC and the Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course to Sweden. Additionally, plans are in the works for TNCC to be taught in Germany, Spain, Poland, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates.

TNCC and ENPC, respectively, are considered the gold standard trauma and pediatric courses for all emergency nurses. The courses have reached more than a million learners combined since their debuts – TNCC in 1986, ENPC in 1993. TNCC was taught in 13 countries during 2023.

Translations of TNCC will also be released in Polish, German and Castilian Spanish early next year, with more languages to be added throughout 2024.

"It is truly an exciting time for ENA around the world, as strong partnerships are continued and new partnerships are forged to help advance excellence in emergency nursing in more countries than ever before," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "ENA has truly dedicated itself to bringing high-quality education to the global emergency nursing community, and that will be evident in many ways throughout 2024."

In addition to TNCC and ENPC, ENA is expanding its international engagement with the release early in 2024 of the Emergency Severity Index course in Polish, German and Castilian Spanish – and the ESI Pediatric course also in Castilian Spanish.

The ESI triage courses provide nurses with the methods and best practices to properly apply and utilize the ESI algorithm to better identify patient acuity and course of care in the emergency department.

"Patient triage is a vital step in delivering the best care possible. ESI provides emergency nurses – wherever they might practice – a high-quality approach to prioritizing which patients should be seen first when time is of the essence," Foster added.

For more information about TNCC, ENPC, ESI and ENA's full portfolio of educational resources, visit ENA University.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

