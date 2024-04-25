ENA Featuring New FBI Educational Series on Weapons of Mass Destruction

FBI's "ABCs on WMDs" aims to inform health care workers about signs of WMD threats

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal to better inform health care workers about weapons of mass destruction, the Emergency Nurses Association and FBI recently partnered to launch the Bureau's "ABCs on WMDs" podcast series on the association's website.

The series is designed to educate emergency nurses – and the entire health care community – on how to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to WMD-related threats and incidents.

ENA and the FBI recently partnered to launch the Bureau's "ABCs on WMDs" podcast series on the association's website. Post this

"Working in the emergency department puts emergency nurses on the front lines for anything and everything that comes through the doors. This series provides key insights for all members of the emergency care team on how to recognize patients who might have been exposed to dangerous materials and, most importantly, what to do if that happens," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN.

WMDs, defined per 18 USC § 2332a, are any explosive or incendiary device (defined in Section 921), any weapon designed or intended to cause death or serious injury through the release or impact of toxic or poisonous chemicals, or their precursors, any weapon involving a biological agent, and any weapon that is designed to release radiation or radioactivity at a level dangerous to human life.

"The FBI appreciates the opportunity to partner with the Emergency Nurses Association to deliver a valuable training series" said Assistant Director of the FBI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate Susan Ferensic. "Emergency room nurses work the front lines, often in a position to recognize and treat those exposed to potentially hazardous materials. We at the FBI realized it was important to partner with ENA to elevate this training gap, and help mitigate and educate patients, staff and the public within the confines of the medical facility from these types of threats and incidents."

The first three episodes – "C is for Coordinator," "T is for Trigger," and "E is for Evidence" are now available, with more episodes planned for future release.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association