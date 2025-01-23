ENA Foundation Announces 2025 Board of Trustees

Scholarship and grant applications now available

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Russe, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, FAEN, of Texas, is looking forward to the opportunity to give back and mentor emergency nurses as the 2025 ENA Foundation chairperson.

To her, emergency nursing is a calling and according to friends, Russe has been on a path to leadership since she joined the Foundation board.

"I'm very honored to lead the ENA Foundation in 2025 and continue to make a positive impact in the lives of emergency nurses through the funding the Foundation provides. I have been extremely blessed in my career as an ED nurse and I believe in paying it forward," said Russe. "I wholeheartedly believe in the mission of the ENA Foundation and want to help make a difference, especially in the area of education and research. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our trustees to see what we can accomplish in 2025."

Since its establishment in 1991, the ENA Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, has strived to provide educational scholarships and research grants to those in the emergency nursing specialty.

In 2024, the Foundation awarded more than $584,000 to 246 nurses through its various scholarships and grants. Of those nurses, 36 were awarded emergency relief grants which assist nurses going through hardship or natural disaster recovery.

The 2025 scholarship and grant cycle is underway through Feb. 14, with submissions being accepted for the next class of Emergency Nursing Diverse Voices Research fellows and for global members seeking scholarships to attend Emergency Nursing 2025 in New Orleans. Additional grant and scholarship cycles will happen in the spring – more information can be found here.

The 2025 ENA Foundation Board of Trustees includes:

Chair: Christine Russe , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, FAEN, of Texas

, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, FAEN, of Chair-elect: Kimberly A Russo, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of New Jersey

Immediate Past Chair: Amy Boren , MS, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, EMT-B, TCRN, of Colorado

, MS, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, EMT-B, TCRN, of Members-at-Large: Neko Gilbert, RN , of Arkansas Christine Gisness , MSN, RN, CEN, ENP-C, ATCN, FNP, FNP-BC, FNP-C, TCRN, FAEN, of Georgia Todd Haines , MSN, RN, CEN, EMT-I, of Tennessee Kelsea Heiman , MSN, BS, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Texas Nycole Oliver , DNP, RN, CEN, APRN, ACNPC-AG, FNP-C, FAEN, of Arkansas CherylAnn MacDonald-Sweet , BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, Pennsylvania

Corporate Trustees: Amy Mills, RN , with Teleflex Christie Susko , MBA, RPLU, with Aon Affinity

ENA President: Ryan Oglesby , PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of ENA Immediate Past ENA President: Chris Dellinger , MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 45,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

