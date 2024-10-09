ENA Healthy Work Environment Collaborative Bolsters Support for ED Nurses

Initiative focused on strengthening collective awareness, efforts to improve how, where nurses work



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When emergency nurses feel safe and supported in their emergency departments, they excel personally and confidently deliver the best patient care possible more consistently.

That goal has long-motivated the Emergency Nurses Association's commitment to ensuring all ED nurses and emergency departments thrive in the work they do. That effort continues with the ENA Healthy Work Environment Collaborative.

Initiative brings together a multitude of voices to raise awareness about the importance of healthy work environments. Post this

The Collaborative's goal is to bring a multitude of voices together to raise awareness about the importance of healthy work environments, as well as to emphasize the key actions needed to support developing and maintaining emergency departments that bolster ED nurse skill development and personal well-being – all while working to overcome the persistent challenges they face.

As part of Emergency Nurses Week, ENA unveiled a new way for all emergency nurses to share, in their own words, why a healthy work environment is important to them and how they are actively committed to improving their workplaces.

"Whether you have been an emergency nurse for a few months or for many decades, the environment and culture of your emergency department undeniably shapes your career and the care you provide to patients," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "ENA is raising its game through the Healthy Work Environment Collaborative to deepen its commitment to seeing long-term, sustainable change that makes positive, safe, healthy emergency departments the standard everywhere."

The Collaborative furthers ENA's continuous prioritization of healthy work environment initiatives which are embedded into its educational offerings, advocacy efforts and the association's work to support individual nurses personally and professionally.

A strong example of that ongoing commitment is Engage, Powered by ENA, which has partnered with more than two dozen emergency departments since 2023 to achieve their healthy work environment goals.

Through the ENA Foundation, ENA will step up its impact even more with the upcoming launch of a grant program designed to provide funding for HWE initiatives and resources, as well as individual emergency departments, in support of efforts to improve where emergency nurses work.

"ENA is unwavering in its mission to see emergency nurses thrive in the best emergency department environments. Through the Collaborative and the association's numerous other initiatives, those goals are within reach, but it will take all of us to get there," Dellinger added.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association