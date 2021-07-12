ENA Honors Record 33 Emergency Departments with ENA Lantern Award
Since 2011, ENA has recognized ED excellence in practice and performance
Jul 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced a record 33 emergency departments will be honored as recipients of the ENA Lantern Award – the only award dedicated to recognizing emergency departments.
"It's exciting to see a record number of emergency departments being recognized for their incredible work," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Each and every emergency nurse at these EDs should be proud of elevating the profession, their hospital, and their care for patients. I look forward to celebrating them at Emergency Nursing 2021."
The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. When an ED applies, it's encouraged to share stories that highlight their commitment to care as well as initiatives that improve the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.
This year's recipients were recognized for many accomplishments, including efforts to improve patient mortality from severe sepsis and septic shock; better clinical outcomes and quality of life for stroke patients; and developing efficiencies for the triage process during high patient volume times.
The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:
Adventist Health White Memorial Emergency Department – Los Angeles, California
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department – Downers Grove, Illinois
Allegheny Health Network Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department – Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania
Boston Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Boston, Massachusetts
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia
Children's of Alabama Hospital Emergency Department – Birmingham, Alabama
Cohen Children's Medical Center Emergency Department, Northwell Health – New Hyde Park, New York
Cook Children's Medical Center Emergency Department – Fort Worth, Texas
Denver Health Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Denver, Colorado
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency Department – The Woodlands, Texas
Inova Loudoun Hospital Adult Emergency Department – Leesburg, Virginia
Inova Loudon Hospital Cornwall Emergency Department – Leesburg, Virginia
Inspira Medical Center Elmer Emergency Department – Elmer, New Jersey
Lankenau Medical Center Emergency Department, Main Line Health – Wynnewood, Pennsylvania
North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Manhasset, New York
Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency Department – McHenry, Illinois
Overlook Medical Center, Summit Emergency Department, Atlantic Health System – Summit, New Jersey
Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department, The University of Pennsylvania Health System – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phelps Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Sleepy Hollow, New York
Rady Children's Hospital Emergency Department – San Diego, California
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Emergency Department – Virginia Beach, Virginia
South Shore University Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Bay Shore, New York
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency Department – Covington, Kentucky
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency Department – Edgewood, Kentucky
St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center Emergency Department, Catholic Health Services of Long Island – Roslyn, New York
Suburban Hospital Emergency Department, Johns Hopkins Medicine – Bethesda, Maryland
Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department – Modesto, California
Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-Sinai – Torrance, California
TriHealth Bethesda Butler Emergency Department – Hamilton, Ohio
University of California, Davis Emergency Department – Sacramento, California
Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department – York, Pennsylvania
Wellstar Paulding Emergency Department – Hiram, Georgia
Wolfson Children's Emergency and Porter Family Trauma Center – Jacksonville, Florida
The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2021 – ENA's annual conference – in its Hall of Honor. Each emergency department's award-winning efforts will be highlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more about the Lantern Award here.
About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.
