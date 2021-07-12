ENA Honors Record 33 Emergency Departments with ENA Lantern Award

Since 2011, ENA has recognized ED excellence in practice and performance

Emergency Nurses Association

Jul 12, 2021

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced a record 33 emergency departments will be honored as recipients of the ENA Lantern Award – the only award dedicated to recognizing emergency departments.

"It's exciting to see a record number of emergency departments being recognized for their incredible work," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Each and every emergency nurse at these EDs should be proud of elevating the profession, their hospital, and their care for patients. I look forward to celebrating them at Emergency Nursing 2021."

The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. When an ED applies, it's encouraged to share stories that highlight their commitment to care as well as initiatives that improve the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

This year's recipients were recognized for many accomplishments, including efforts to improve patient mortality from severe sepsis and septic shock; better clinical outcomes and quality of life for stroke patients; and developing efficiencies for the triage process during high patient volume times.

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Adventist Health White Memorial Emergency Department Los Angeles, California
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency DepartmentDowners Grove, Illinois
Allegheny Health Network Jefferson Hospital Emergency DepartmentJefferson Hills, Pennsylvania
Boston Children's Hospital Emergency DepartmentBoston, Massachusetts
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Emergency DepartmentAtlanta, Georgia
Children's of Alabama Hospital Emergency DepartmentBirmingham, Alabama
Cohen Children's Medical Center Emergency Department, Northwell HealthNew Hyde Park, New York
Cook Children's Medical Center Emergency DepartmentFort Worth, Texas
Denver Health Medical Center Adult Emergency DepartmentDenver, Colorado
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency DepartmentThe Woodlands, Texas
Inova Loudoun Hospital Adult Emergency DepartmentLeesburg, Virginia
Inova Loudon Hospital Cornwall Emergency DepartmentLeesburg, Virginia
Inspira Medical Center Elmer Emergency DepartmentElmer, New Jersey
Lankenau Medical Center Emergency Department, Main Line HealthWynnewood, Pennsylvania
North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell HealthManhasset, New York
Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency DepartmentMcHenry, Illinois
Overlook Medical Center, Summit Emergency Department, Atlantic Health SystemSummit, New Jersey
Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department, The University of Pennsylvania Health SystemPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania
Phelps Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell HealthSleepy Hollow, New York
Rady Children's Hospital Emergency DepartmentSan Diego, California
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Emergency DepartmentVirginia Beach, Virginia
South Shore University Emergency Department, Northwell HealthBay Shore, New York
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency DepartmentCovington, Kentucky
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency DepartmentEdgewood, Kentucky
St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center Emergency Department, Catholic Health Services of Long IslandRoslyn, New York
Suburban Hospital Emergency Department, Johns Hopkins MedicineBethesda, Maryland
Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency DepartmentModesto, California
Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-SinaiTorrance, California
TriHealth Bethesda Butler Emergency DepartmentHamilton, Ohio
University of California, Davis Emergency DepartmentSacramento, California
Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department – York, Pennsylvania
Wellstar Paulding Emergency DepartmentHiram, Georgia
Wolfson Children's Emergency and Porter Family Trauma CenterJacksonville, Florida

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2021 – ENA's annual conference – in its Hall of Honor. Each emergency department's award-winning efforts will be highlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more about the Lantern Award here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

