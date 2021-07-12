ENA Honors Record 33 Emergency Departments with ENA Lantern Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced a record 33 emergency departments will be honored as recipients of the ENA Lantern Award – the only award dedicated to recognizing emergency departments.

"It's exciting to see a record number of emergency departments being recognized for their incredible work," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Each and every emergency nurse at these EDs should be proud of elevating the profession, their hospital, and their care for patients. I look forward to celebrating them at Emergency Nursing 2021."

The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. When an ED applies, it's encouraged to share stories that highlight their commitment to care as well as initiatives that improve the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

This year's recipients were recognized for many accomplishments, including efforts to improve patient mortality from severe sepsis and septic shock; better clinical outcomes and quality of life for stroke patients; and developing efficiencies for the triage process during high patient volume times.

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Adventist Health White Memorial Emergency Department – Los Angeles, California

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department – Downers Grove, Illinois

Allegheny Health Network Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department – Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania

Boston Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Boston, Massachusetts

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia

Children's of Alabama Hospital Emergency Department – Birmingham, Alabama

Cohen Children's Medical Center Emergency Department, Northwell Health – New Hyde Park, New York

Cook Children's Medical Center Emergency Department – Fort Worth, Texas

Denver Health Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Denver, Colorado

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency Department – The Woodlands, Texas

Inova Loudoun Hospital Adult Emergency Department – Leesburg, Virginia

Inova Loudon Hospital Cornwall Emergency Department – Leesburg, Virginia

Inspira Medical Center Elmer Emergency Department – Elmer, New Jersey

Lankenau Medical Center Emergency Department, Main Line Health – Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency Department – McHenry, Illinois

Overlook Medical Center, Summit Emergency Department, Atlantic Health System – Summit, New Jersey

Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department, The University of Pennsylvania Health System – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phelps Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Sleepy Hollow, New York

Rady Children's Hospital Emergency Department – San Diego, California

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Emergency Department – Virginia Beach, Virginia

South Shore University Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Bay Shore, New York

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency Department – Covington, Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency Department – Edgewood, Kentucky

St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center Emergency Department, Catholic Health Services of Long Island – Roslyn, New York

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department, Johns Hopkins Medicine – Bethesda, Maryland

Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department – Modesto, California

Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-Sinai – Torrance, California

TriHealth Bethesda Butler Emergency Department – Hamilton, Ohio

University of California, Davis Emergency Department – Sacramento, California

Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department – York, Pennsylvania

Wellstar Paulding Emergency Department – Hiram, Georgia

Wolfson Children's Emergency and Porter Family Trauma Center – Jacksonville, Florida

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2021 – ENA's annual conference – in its Hall of Honor. Each emergency department's award-winning efforts will be highlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more about the Lantern Award here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

