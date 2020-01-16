ENA Launches Three New Introductory Courses To Support Nurse Learning

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Already the leader in emergency nursing education, the Emergency Nurses Association this week debuted three new introductory online courses that bolster the skills of new and experienced nurses in their care of adult, pediatric and geriatric patients in the emergency department.

ENA unveiled Introduction to Trauma – Caring for Adult Patients; Introduction to Trauma – Caring for Pediatric Patients; and Introduction to Geriatrics – Caring for Older Adults as educational offerings that can be used as a resource for onboarding new nurses or as a refresher for more experienced nurses. Each course serves as a gateway to more advanced learning opportunities through ENA's Trauma Nursing Core Course, Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course and the Geriatric Emergency Nursing Education course.

"Emergency nurses rely on their education, training and experience every day to provide the best possible care to the wide variety of patients they see in their emergency departments. The new introductory courses give nurses at any stage of their career access to the fundamentals of emergency care, while also preparing them for next-level learning through the TNCC, ENPC and GENE courses," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN.

In focusing on three different patient populations, the introductory courses – each of which can be completed in as little as two hours – highlight best practices nurses can use to identify and apply effective nursing interventions and care strategies for pediatric and adult trauma patients, while also guiding them on the systematic assessment of geriatric patient and use of evidence-based care options.

Nicole Williams, MSN, RN-BC, ENA's director of content development, said the new courses mark a first step in filling out the learning continuum for emergency nurses.

"Based on the foundation of Patricia Benner's 'Novice to Expert' skill acquisition model, these courses help ENA build a curriculum that not only address the educational needs of nurses across the experience continuum, but also emphasize the delivery of effective care across the life cycle of today's emergency department patient," Williams said.

Learn more about ENA's introductory courses here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 45,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

