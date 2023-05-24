ENA Names Cam Brandt 2023 Judith C. Kelleher Award Recipient

ENA's annual achievement awards recognize exemplary emergency nursing professionals 

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime emergency nurse and educator Cam Brandt, MS, RN, CEN, CPEN, might modestly consider herself a "basic nurse," but her accomplishments over a 40-year career prove otherwise.

Driven by a passion for caring for children, as well as teaching and mentoring ED nurses, Brandt's impact could be felt in the emergency departments where she worked and across the emergency nursing community through continual contributions as an ENA leader in Texas and key volunteer with many of the association's committees – most notably as part of the team that develops the cornerstone Emergency Nurse Pediatric Course.

On Wednesday, ENA announced Brandt as the recipient of the 2023 Judith C. Kelleher Award, the association's most prestigious honor.

"The ED and education are where it's at for me," said Brandt, of Keller, Texas. "I'm just a basic nurse who loved sharing my passion for education and whatever my passion in pediatric emergency care was at the time. This award is surreal. I never would have dreamed of where I am today."

ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, praised Brandt for her contributions to ENA and the entire emergency nursing community.

"Cam is the epitome of an emergency nurse: fierce, loyal, knowledgeable, persistent, driven and yet very caring," Foster said. "Her dedication and many years of direct emergency nursing experience speak volumes. She is a role model for many of our ENA members."

On Wednesday, ENA also announced the recipients of 12 other individual awards, as well as the annual State Council Achievement Awards and the Team Award.

Foster congratulated this year's recipients for their inspirational work amid the numerous challenges faced by emergency nurses today.

"It never ceases to amaze me how impactful ENA members are in their emergency departments and as volunteers with this wonderful organization," Foster said. "These awards are a reflection of how emergency nurses live ENA's mission every day."

The 2023 ENA award recipients and other honorees will be recognized during Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego Sept. 21-23:

Barbara A. Foley Quality, Safety and Injury Prevention Award: Delfa Soto, MSN, RN, CEN, of California

Behind the Scenes Award: Vicki Sweet, MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN, of California

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives of the Year Award (Individual): Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, CEN, FAEN, of California

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives of the Year Award (State Council): Texas ENA State Council

Frank L. Cole Nurse Practitioner Award: David T. House, DNP, RN, CEN, of Texas

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary Ellen Wilson, MS, RN, CEN, FAEN, of Ohio

Media Award: Gary Kleeblatt, The Middletown Press, Connecticut

Nurse Manager Award: Hannah Longoria, BSN, RN, CEN, of Texas

Nursing Competency in Aging Award: Jennifer A. Noble, MSN, RN, CEN, of Texas

Nursing Education Award: Teri Diloy, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Virginia

Nursing Practice and Professionalism Award: Leslie Hinson, MSN, RN, CEN, of Texas

Pediatric Readiness Improvement Award: Nancy McGrath, MN, MSN, RN, CPNP, of California

Rising Star Award: Stephanie Jensen, MSN-L, RN, MICN, of California

Team Award: Cook Children's Trauma Nurse Leaders, Texas

In addition to the individual honors, nine states – Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington – received 2023 State Council Achievement Awards for their outstanding local efforts last year.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care.

