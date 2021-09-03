ENA shifts Emergency Nursing 2021 to Fully Virtual Event

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the demanding working conditions its members and all emergency nurses face as this long public health crisis continues, the Emergency Nurses Association on Friday announced Emergency Nursing 2021 will shift to a fully virtual event taking place Sept. 22-24. ENA's annual General Assembly will also be held virtually.

Right now, with many emergency departments reporting the highest COVID-19 case numbers seen in months, ENA members are where they are needed most: ready and available to support their patients and communities facing the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 – just as they have since March 2020.

Changing Emergency Nursing 2021's format allows attendees to focus on their work, knowing that high-quality emergency nursing education is available to them virtually everywhere later this month or, with on-demand access through Jan. 31, 2022, whenever they're ready to log on to learn.

ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN, said the difficult decision to shift the format for Emergency Nursing 2021 followed lengthy discussion of many factors, including travel restrictions imposed on some emergency nurses, but the key focus was on doing what is best for ENA members at this stage of the pandemic.

"There's no hiding from the disappointment. Our members are physically and emotionally exhausted, and those who planned to travel to Orlando looked forward to Emergency Nursing 2021 as a chance to reunite and re-energize during the most challenging time in their careers," Kraus said. "The move to a fully virtual event allows ENA members, and all emergency nurses, to rightfully focus on caring for patients, educating others on the importance of vaccinations and, most importantly, their own health and well-being."

Kraus emphasized that similar to 2020, when ENA hosted it first fully virtual education and networking conference, Emergency Nursing 2021 will once again offer attendees high-quality emergency nursing education and engagement on a dynamic virtual platform. Live sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, an on-demand content library and more are just some of what attendees can expect beginning Sept. 22.

"Just as it has for the last 18 months, ENA continues to find the best ways to support its members during these difficult moments we are all facing. Emergency Nursing 2021 will be a time to rally together once again," Kraus added.

For more information on the virtual Emergency Nursing 2021, visit ena.org/EN21.

