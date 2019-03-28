Enable Contextual Recommendations in Minutes with CleverTap's New Recommendation Engine

New feature leverages proprietary data science models to provide actionable suggestions based on evolving consumption patterns

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing automation platform CleverTap today announced the release of their new product, Recommendation Engine, giving marketers a data science-driven way to reach customers with timely and relevant content, proven to drive conversions by up to 70 percent 1 . The feature is the latest in a rapidly-expanding list of CleverTap's customer lifecycle management capabilities.

With the new feature, growth teams can combine engagement tactics that were previously separate actions. For example, when a customer adds something to their cart, the marketer can deliver a single, automated in-app message with suggestions of high-margin items that are frequently searched for and purchased together.

Growth teams can target customers with recommendations via push, in-app, webhooks, SMS and app inbox. The key benefits of CleverTap's recommendation engine are:

Set up Recommendations in Minutes, not Months : CleverTap's Recommendation Engine can be set up in minutes as opposed to months, and does not require support from development teams. Since it has been designed for marketers, no tech know-how is necessary to have recommendations up and running.

: CleverTap's Recommendation Engine can be set up in minutes as opposed to months, and does not require support from development teams. Since it has been designed for marketers, no tech know-how is necessary to have recommendations up and running. Focus on Context : Recommendations vary in real time as per the user's stage in the purchase cycle. A user will see different recommendations while she is browsing, shortlisting, and even in the checkout stage. For example, if someone is searching for shoes, they will see different brands of shoes while browsing; in the shortlist stage they would see different types of shoes from the shortlisted brand, and while checking out, they will see recommendations such as shoe bags, or cleaning kits for shoes.

: Recommendations vary in real time as per the user's stage in the purchase cycle. A user will see different recommendations while she is browsing, shortlisting, and even in the checkout stage. For example, if someone is searching for shoes, they will see different brands of shoes while browsing; in the shortlist stage they would see different types of shoes from the shortlisted brand, and while checking out, they will see recommendations such as shoe bags, or cleaning kits for shoes. Increase Average Order Value: Relevant, 1:1 recommendations based on purchase behaviors, buying patterns and usage trends increase order values from products that customers would otherwise miss.

Relevant, 1:1 recommendations based on purchase behaviors, buying patterns and usage trends increase order values from products that customers would otherwise miss. Optimize Product Discovery: Using data science, CleverTap recommends new products that customers are likely interested in, which brings low count items to their attention and better distributes product sales.

Using data science, CleverTap recommends new products that customers are likely interested in, which brings low count items to their attention and better distributes product sales. Improve Retention with Omnichannel Orchestration: Using custom fields to personalize marketing communications that include rich media such as videos, images, deep or external links, recommendations are more interactive and relevant to increase long-term retention.

Using custom fields to personalize marketing communications that include rich media such as videos, images, deep or external links, recommendations are more interactive and relevant to increase long-term retention. Influence Usage and Build Habits: Relevant recommendations keep customers coming back for more by motivating them to take the next best actions such as watching another video, purchasing another product or reading another article.

"Growth and retention teams struggle to deliver a relevant experience that also generates long-term impact on business growth. By directly incorporating data science-driven recommendations into marketing campaigns, our customers are able to personalize their consumers' interactions. This eventually results in improved revenue and brand loyalty," said Sunil Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at CleverTap.

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. Growth teams use CleverTap's automation, AI/ML and personalization capabilities to manage and improve customer lifecycle by delivering the most consistent experience across all touchpoints. With a unique combination of a unified data platform, automated segmentation and insights, and omnichannel engagement, CleverTap enables brands to optimize customer experiences in real time and at scale.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, SonyLiv, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit the customers page .

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

