Enable Energy is now BayWa r.e. Power Solutions

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions has worked with many of the top solar and storage developers and independent power producers as well as governmental agencies, agricultural operations and other organizations. The company is a market leader in Hawaii and California and is active in the Northeast U.S. and other Pacific islands.

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions has installed more than 100 megawatts (MW) of solar and 175 megawatt-hours (MWh) of storage—both standalone and solar-plus-storage installations—and has a healthy late-stage project pipeline of 600 MW of solar and 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of storage. Notable active projects include a 47 MW solar/135 MWh storage utility project on the big island of Hawaii. BayWa r.e. is ready to serve our global key accounts in their sustainability initiatives in the Americas with projects ranging from C&I to larger-scale utility projects with projects already underway.

"Joining the BayWa r.e. organization has already paid big dividends for our business," said Brad Ferrell, CEO of BayWa r.e. Power Solutions. "We're happy to finalize our brand transformation and move forward into the next chapter, with plans for accelerated growth both in the U.S. and U.S. territories."

"We are excited to announce the rebranding of Enable Energy as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, completing their transition into the BayWa r.e. family of companies," said Axel Veeser, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. USA LLC. "As expected, they have been thriving and are a valuable addition to our organization in the Americas, allowing us to offer a complete suite of renewable energy solutions to our partners across the region."

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa Power Solutions LLC is one of the leading U.S. solar and energy storage EPC providers for the commercial, industrial and utility sectors. For more information, visit https://us.baywa-re.com/en/energy-solutions/.

