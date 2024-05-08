EnableComp Earns #1 Ranking in 2024 Black Book™ Research Survey for Specialty Revenue Cycle Solutions

Leveraging the E360 RCM™ intelligent automation platform powered by 24 years of expertise and 10M+ processed claims, EnableComp is recognized for specialty revenue cycle delivery excellence.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp — a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) portfolio company and a market-leader in specialty revenue cycle solutions for healthcare — announced that it has earned the #1 rankings in 12 of the 18 key performance indicators for Specialty RCM including best-of-breed technology and process improvement by Black Book™ Market Research. EnableComp earned the distinction over 20 competitors.

Black Book 2024 Logo

"Currently, providers are actively seeking assurance that they can rely on their specialty RCM partner to streamline and enhance their intricate claims reimbursement procedures, surpassing the results achieved by previous vendors or internal processes in recovering funds," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Clients who may have experienced issues with their previous specialty RCM partners, such as high continued denial rates, delayed payments, and unresolved or inaccurate billing, are switching to new partners that have a track record of better performance and results."

"For over 20 years, we've been committed to helping healthcare organizations get paid for the care they provide," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "As providers increasingly seek out vendor partners to handle their most difficult RCM challenges, we exceed expectations with our intelligent automation platform, E360 RCM, the most powerful provider-based workflow engine designed for specialty RCM, alongside our industry-leading thought leadership, expertise, and committed employees. Congratulations to our 1,000+ employees across the country for their excellence in bringing advanced solutions to revenue cycle leaders in healthcare. We are truly grateful to our clients for this honor."

Details of the EnableComp Specialty Revenue Cycle Solution platform will be highlighted at the 2024 HFMA Annual Conference in Booth #701, beginning June 24, 2024, at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV.

About EnableComp

EnableComp provides Specialty Revenue Cycle Management solutions for healthcare providers and health systems nationwide. With 1,000+ clients and over $5 billion in total cash collections, the company leverages decades of industry-leading expertise, proprietary algorithm, and intelligent automation technology in one unified platform to provide solutions across the lifecycle for Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accidents, and Out-of-State Medicaid claims as well as denials for all payor classes. By partnering with clients to streamline and optimize the reimbursement process, EnableComp removes the burden of payment from their patients and institution and helps them improve account management, minimize denials and delays, maximize revenue and yield, and measure and track performance for ongoing success. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last ten years. To learn more, visit www.enablecomp.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Ciezadlo

EnableComp

Content Strategist, Marketing

[email protected]

720.436.1309

SOURCE ENABLECOMP