Enabled Intelligence and Pixxel announce partnership to provide detailed labeled hyperspectral datasets and analysis for critical government and commercial customers.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to pre-labeled hyperspectral data sets, enabling faster, more thorough mission performance.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabled Intelligence, a leading provider of scalable, secure AI data solutions, today announced a partnership with Pixxel, that is currently building a constellation of the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral earth imaging satellites.

Through the partnership, customers in critical national security missions at the Pentagon and in the Intelligence Community will have access to custom annotated hyperspectral images with greater precision, speed and scale. The partnership will also bring Enabled Intelligence's labeling and analytics honed for critical national security missions to demanding commercial markets in transportation, environmental management, and natural resource utilization who use Pixxel's satellite imagery.

"Hyperspectral imagery (HSI) carries an incredible level of specificity that is changing the way that we understand our environment and the world around us," said Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence. This partnership will help to translate immense amounts of complex HSI data into accessible analytics for multiple uses."

The partnership will bring together Enabled Intelligence's capabilities in secure, precise AI data labeling with Pixxel's cutting-edge hyperspectral imagery to provide high-quality annotated data and accelerate the deployment of mission-critical solutions.

"We are eager to join forces with the Enabled Intelligence team to offer our best-in-class hyperspectral imagery with precise data labeling and annotation to strengthen the intelligence we offer to the end user," said Skip Maselli, Vice President of Public Sector for Pixxel U.S.

The combined capabilities of Enabled Intelligence and Pixxel will also serve commercial entities spanning the financial services, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors by creating a precise understanding of geographic properties for use by these customers.

The announcement comes on the heels of Enabled Intelligence's plans to create 100 jobs for neurodiverse individuals in Northern Virginia which was announced earlier this month.

About Enabled Intelligence

Enabled Intelligence specializes in world-class data labeling and AI annotation services, focusing on sensitive and classified datasets and is the only data labeling company with authority to operate at TS/SCI levels.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena.

