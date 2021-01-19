Enapter H2 Valley selected for Mission Innovation Hydrogen

Among the "most advanced H2 projects in the world" is one developed by one of Europe's fastest growing green hydrogen companies – Enapter's Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The multi-house residence in 2015 became the world's first self-sustaining development fully powered by a clean energy system based on hydrogen energy storage, making it one of the fully-operational Hydrogen Valleys presented on the platform alongside Hydrogen Valleys in development.

The Mission Innovation initiative started at the COP21 in Paris in 2015 to reinvigorate and accelerate global clean energy innovation. Today's platform launch kicks off one of eight Innovation Challenges, led by the Renewable and Clean Hydrogen co-leads, Australia, Germany and the EU.

"Realising the huge potential of green hydrogen in the clean energy transition requires accelerated efforts across all sectors of society. The many flagship projects featured on the Mission Innovation Hydrogen Valley platform can help build bridges between cutting-edge technologies and deployment of green hydrogen systems at scale."

– Patrick Child (Deputy Director General for Research & Innovation, MI Steering Committee Chair)

The Phi Suea House, the only Hydrogen Valley featured from South-East Asia, is a multi-building development powered solely by solar power, a hybrid hydrogen-battery storage system and hydrogen fuel cells. The project was developed by Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, the German co-founder of electrolyser producer Enapter, to showcase combined solar and hydrogen tech feasibility – and uses Enapter's own electrolyser systems to create green hydrogen from water and electricity.

Enapter is the world's only manufacturer of Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysers, and its highly-efficient, modular hydrogen generators are used in more than 30 countries. It has chosen Saerbeck, Germany for its first mass-production facility, with construction planned to begin early this year and finish in 2022, with annual production capacity of more than 100,000 electrolyser modules.

"Phi Suea House was an excellent testing ground for developing such a world-first hydrogen system, one which gave Enapter an early chance to prove the success of our AEM electrolysers. That's why we're excited to see it selected for the Mission Innovation platform, joining others in inspiring faster green hydrogen rollout and with it, the cost reduction needed to replace fossil fuels globally."

– Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Enapter Co-Founder and Chairman.



About Enapter

Enapter is an award-winning company manufacturing highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators based on Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis technology. Its patent-protected core technology has a 10-year proven track record and allows for the creation of unique, low-cost, and compact electrolysers. They are used in more than 30 countries, in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heating and more. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

