eNavvi and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company announce new collaboration to deliver prescription cost transparency

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi, Inc., a leading provider prescription marketplace, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), an innovator in offering transparently priced medications, are thrilled to announce their new collaboration focused on delivering prescription cost transparency.

Cash price medications are increasingly becoming an affordable alternative to options found in many insurance plans, with the potential to save billions of dollars in healthcare expenses annually. As an innovator in the cash price market, Cost Plus Drugs has expanded to cover a broad array of medications at prices often less than what most insurance plans' deductible and copay requirements would total. This collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs will empower eNavvi's Marketplace to provide real-time cash-price transparency directly to physicians, ultimately making medications more affordable and accessible for patients.

"There is enormous opportunity to improve transparency in today's prescribing marketplace. " said Simon Chang, DO, CEO of eNavvi. "Our relationship with Cost Plus Drugs underscores our commitment to bring all the lowest cost and most accessible options to eNavvi's platform."

"As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn't afford them," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "I founded the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to help solve this problem and provide a way for patients to receive their medication at an affordable price. We already offer transparent, low prices to cash-pay consumers and are excited to now be working with eNavvi to further reduce the cost to patients.

In May of 2022 eNavvi launched the Formulary Navigator for comprehensive drug coverage search and covered alternatives. In May 2023 eNavvi is launching Cash Price Integration with the leading innovator in the space, Cost Plus Drugs. "We believe that eNavvi has the potential to transform the prescription drug marketplace by providing clinicians with access to affordable medications and transparent pricing information," said Alex Prevallet, DO, Chief Growth Officer of eNavvi. "We're excited to launch Cash Price Integration and look forward to working with clinicians and other pharmacy partners to improve medication accessibility."

About eNavvi

eNavvi is a leading provider prescription marketplace, dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. With a focus on innovation and technology, eNavvi brings coverage details and all relevant cost information to providers to easily choose the lowest cost option available.

eNavvi is a member of BioscienceLA. BioscienceLA's mission is to ensure that Los Angeles has a collaborative, well-coalesced ecosystem that encompasses all aspects of the Southern California life sciences. For more information, visit eNavvi.com and BioscienceLA.org

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

