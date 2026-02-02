eNavvi Welcomes Triple-Accredited Integrity Compounding Pharmacy to Digital Prescription Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eNavvi (www.enavvi.com), the leading digital prescription marketplace, today announced the integration of Integrity Compounding Pharmacy into its curated pharmacy network. This strategic addition brings a distinguished level of clinical capability to the platform, connecting prescribers with one of the Southeast's most credentialed facilities for women's health, men's health, and dermatology.

In an industry where quality assurance is paramount, Integrity Compounding Pharmacy stands out as a regional leader. Based in Sandy Springs, Georgia, they were the first in their region to achieve triple accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). By onboarding Integrity, eNavvi ensures that its users can access a broad spectrum of complex therapies—including those requiring hazardous drug handling—with full confidence in the pharmacy's rigorous adherence to established compounding quality and safety standards.

"We selected Integrity for our network because they represent the pinnacle of compliance and patient care," said Dr. Simon Chang, CEO of eNavvi. "Their achievement of triple accreditation is a rare distinction that speaks volumes about their commitment to safety. When combined with their patient-friendly policies, such as free shipping and rapid turnaround, Integrity perfectly embodies the efficient, high-quality experience we strive to deliver to every eNavvi user."

Highlights of the Integrity and eNavvi Partnership:

A "Triple Threat" of Quality: Integrity holds PCAB/ACHC accreditation in three distinct categories: Non-Sterile (USP <795>), Sterile (USP <797>), and Hazardous Drug (USP <800>) compounding.

Integrity prioritizes patient access by offering free shipping on compounded medications and maintaining a 24-hour turnaround time for the majority of prescriptions. Specialized Formulations: The partnership unlocks access to expert customization for diverse needs, ranging from intricate hormone therapies to dermatological preparations that require specialized handling.

This partnership underscores eNavvi's ongoing commitment to building a transparent, frictionless ecosystem for independent medical practices and the patients they serve.

About eNavvi eNavvi is a digital prescription platform designed to bring transparency and simplicity to the prescribing process. By connecting physicians directly with a curated network of pharmacies, eNavvi empowers providers to find the best value and availability for their patients. More information is available at www.enavvi.com .

About Integrity Compounding Pharmacy Guided by the mission of "Compounding with Integrity," Integrity Compounding Pharmacy is an independent facility serving the Southeast. As a triple-accredited provider, they reject the "one-size-fits-all" approach to healthcare, specializing in creating customized medication solutions that meet the unique needs of every patient.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE eNavvi