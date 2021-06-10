Enbridge Gas Binding Open Season for Peak Storage Service at Dawn Hub

Bids up to 1.5 BCF starting as early as June 2021





CHATHAM, ON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas is holding a binding open season for up to 1.5 billion cubic feet (BCF) of peak storage service at the Dawn Hub storage facility starting as early as June 2021.

Shippers seeking access to flexible, customized premium storage for peaking service needs can submit bids of up to 1.5 BCF for a maximum of one year. Multiple bids will be considered.

Enbridge Gas' Peak Storage Service offers shippers unparalleled flexibility to meet their requirements and reduce operational costs. Benefits for shippers include the ability to:

Capture daily, monthly and seasonal price volatility/spreads.

Balance demand and supply needs - meet peaking requirements, diversify supply and protect downstream markets.

Hedge commodity purchases - fixed gas costs and protection from gas price run-ups.

Improve load factor on upstream and downstream pipelines by right sizing storage.

Bundle storage with other services like C1/M12 transportation to satisfy market opportunities in Ontario , Quebec , and the U.S. Northeast.

The Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is one of the largest integrated natural gas storage facilities in North America. Strategically located in southwestern Ontario, Dawn provides shippers with direct access to North America's major supply basins including Utica and Marcellus. With multiple supply routes from western Canada, mid-continent, the Rockies, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the ability to serve markets in the mid-west, eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast, the Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is a reliable, secure, and liquid natural gas trading hub.

The open season runs from June 10, 2021 through to 2 p.m. EST on June 17, 2021. For more information, visit www.uniongas.com/openseason.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.