Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, to Appear at Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley on October 5th

Fans of the Musical Are Invited to Sing Along With A Live Band as They Watch the Disney Film

GREELEY, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Academy Award Winning Disney Animation Studios film Encanto are invited to come sing along with the family Madrigal when Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert featuring a live band comes to the Union Colony Civic Center on Thursday, October 5th at 7 pm.

The show features iconic songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and "Surface Pressure." Besides singing along, audience members are also invited to come dressed as their favorite Encanto character.

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

The film was released in 2021 and includes screen play from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2022.

For tickets to Encanto, the sing-along film concert, go to ucstars.com.

About Union Colony Civic Center

The Union Colony Civic Center is Northern Colorado's premier performing arts venue and is proudly owned and operated by the City of Greeley. Built in 1988 with a combination of public funds and private donations, the UCCC is home to two performance venues, Monfort Concert Hall, which seats 1,686 and Hensel Phelps Theatre, which seats 214. With over 100 events held per year, the UCCC offers a wide variety of Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and many local dance and school performances. The UCCC proudly hosts events held by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, the Stampede Troupe, The Dance Factory, District 6 Schools, and several other local and regional productions. In addition to the performing arts, the UCCC is home to the Tointon Gallery featuring ten exhibits annually by local, regional, and nationally acclaimed artists that are free to the public.

