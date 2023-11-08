"ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan" Comes to UCCC on November 28th

The Musical Features some of the Most Iconic Songs of the Past 25 years, Including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" and "Conga"

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, is coming to the United Colony Civic Center on November 28th at 7 pm. Of course, Gloria and Emilio Estefan became an international sensation. Now their story is an all-new, exhilarating, original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

The Chicago Tribune declared "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheered, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, "ON YOUR FEET!" features some of the most iconic songs of the past 25 years, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Coming Out of the Dark."

"Music was the biggest thing that got us through our life, and hopefully our music can also inspire other people as well," said Gloria Estefan said about the show. Emilio Estefan commented, "It's going to be a lot of things that people don't expect, but it's our life."

