Enceladus Partners Team Promotions and Additions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enceladus Partners (www.EnceladusPartners.com) is pleased to announce key promotions and additions to its investment and operating team as the firm continues to expand its portfolio of companies and capabilities to support founders, families, and management teams across the lower middle–market.

Josh Bucher Promoted to Principal

Enceladus Partners is proud to announce the promotion of Josh Bucher from Vice President to Principal. Josh has been a core contributor to Enceladus since joining the firm early in its inception, and he has played a leading role in sourcing and evaluating investments, executing transactions, and supporting portfolio company management teams. "Josh has been instrumental in helping us build Enceladus and we are excited to announce his promotion to Principal," said Russ Spieler, Managing Partner. "His judgment, work ethic, and commitment embody what we value most here at Enceladus Partners."

Vic Pompino Joins as Operating Partner

Enceladus is also pleased to announce that Vic Pompino has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Vic is focused on strengthening the finance function across diligence and portfolio company operations, and he brings 40 years of strategic financial and operational leadership experience. His prior roles included CEO, President, CFO, and EVP at companies such as Keystone Automotive Operations, Eckler Industries, and Aftermarket Performance Group (where Managing Partner Russ Spieler hired Vic and partnered with him to grow the company). "Vic brings world–class operational and financial expertise," said John Coiro, Partner. "Having him involved from diligence through execution enhances our ability to support management teams and drive value."

Charlie Ross Joins as Associate

Enceladus Partners has also hired Charlie Ross as an Associate. Charlie joins from Delancey Street Partners, where he served as an Investment Banking Associate where he primarily focused on the Industrial & Industrial Technology sector. His prior roles included Goldman Sachs in wealth management and Lockheed Martin in finance. Charlie brings experience across sell–side M&A, valuation, and financial modeling. He will be part of deal teams both identifying and executing new transactions as well as supporting Enceladus portfolio companies. "We are thrilled to welcome Charlie," said John McKee, Partner. "His analytical rigor and transaction experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand Enceladus Partners."

About Enceladus Partners

Enceladus Partners is a family office focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid–sized businesses. Investing the firm's capital alongside a network of limited partners, Enceladus brings an operator–investor mindset rooted in honesty, integrity, transparency, and aligned incentives. Learn more at EnceladusPartners.com.

Press Contact

Russ Spieler, Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Enceladus Partners, LLC