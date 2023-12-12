Enchanted Rock and U.S Energy Partner to Provide Back-Up Power for Microsoft Data Center for Grid Outages

The partnership procures renewable natural gas (RNG) from food waste for carbon-neutral energy

Enchanted Rock and U.S. Energy partner to help data center project become carbon neutral

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock , the leading provider of electrical resiliency microgrids, and U.S. Energy , a vertically integrated energy solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels and environmental credits, announced a partnership to procure renewable natural gas (RNG) for Microsoft's new data center in San Jose during grid outages and when California's Base Interruptible Power (BIP) is activated. The data center will use Enchanted Rock's electrical resiliency-as-a-service and ultra-low-emission generators to avoid disruptions to their operations.

Enchanted Rock

The resiliency microgrid, utilizing carbon-neutral RNG, will ensure maximum uptime for Microsoft's San Jose data center by providing reliable backup power during grid outages. U.S. Energy will deliver RNG sourced from diverted food waste that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. The RNG will be injected upstream in the pipeline to match natural gas usage at the site and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions, supporting Microsoft's goal to become carbon negative by 2030.

The agreement also allows for flexibility in the amount of RNG supplied, ensuring the data center is always able to meet its high standards for emissions reduction. And the clean microgrid will also result in 80%-96% lower local emissions than even the strictest EPA diesel standards, which decreases health impacts on nearby communities.

"Enchanted Rock has always been committed to using the cleanest fuel available without compromising on reliability for our customers," said Thomas McAndrew, founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. "After announcing our renewable natural gas solution in 2021 and this particular Microsoft data center project in 2022, we're proud to be taking this important next step toward seeing this key technology in operation. We're pleased to be partnering with U.S. Energy and look forward to showcasing how RNG can be the new standard in providing carbon-neutral, dependable backup power."

"Energy resilience is crucial with data centers like this one," said president of U.S. Energy, Mike Koel. "Through our portfolio of 40 renewable natural gas projects, we're able to ensure our customers have the supply needed to meet any additionality requirements. As we continue to grow our portfolio, our partnership with Enchanted Rock will help more organizations take that next step in their carbon reduction goals."

Procurement of the RNG is scheduled to begin in early 2026. This project marks a major milestone in sustainability for data centers. Enchanted Rock's microgrid is also California Air Resources Board (CARB) Distributed Generation (DG) compliant, meeting the nation's strictest emission requirements for reciprocating engines.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is the national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to provide grid support services and ensure cost effective and worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over its 70-year tenure, it has diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, U.S. Energy partners with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. Its asset portfolio of more than 30 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and two forestry projects helps its customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to finding a better way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com .

