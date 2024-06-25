Enchanted Rock Microgrids Achieve 'Awardable' Status on Department of Defense CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Natural gas generators provide industrial-scale, long-duration outage protection for critical government infrastructure including military bases

HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, the recognized leader in resiliency solutions, today announced that its onsite backup power solution has achieved "Awardable" status on the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Enchanted Rock's patented, proven natural gas generators offer clean, cost-effective backup power at scale, with quiet operation, ultra-low local emissions and low visual impact, making for rapid permitting and deployment.

"Military and defense installations demand constant energy to maintain mission readiness, yet they rely on an aging, vulnerable utility grid that faces the ongoing risk of power outages caused by a range of mechanical, operational, environmental and human-related hazards," said Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer for Enchanted Rock.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace offers a centralized location where the DoD and any federal organization can evaluate state-of-the-art offerings. Originally developed for Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), and digital or data solutions, more recently Tradewind's mission has expanded to include energy and other services that are critical to the military today and in the future. The assessment functions of the Marketplace make the procurement process more streamlined and efficient, as solutions available in the Marketplace are vetted to ensure they satisfy requirements for government contracting.

All Enchanted Rock microgrid solutions within the Marketplace are turnkey, covering engineering, installation, maintenance, and 24/7 monitoring. Enchanted Rock's tiered models offered in the Marketplace include:

Utility Partner Model: Utility owns and operates the asset, assuming performance and market risks.

Integrated Resiliency on Call (iROC): Enchanted Rock owns and operates the microgrid, assuming performance and market revenue risk.

Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity: A flexible model combining resiliency with cost savings.

System Sale: Customer owns the assets and receives grid services revenues while Enchanted Rock manages these market services.

"Protection against power outage risks requires a well-maintained, local generating source that starts quickly to provide utility-grade power for base operations for the duration of the outage," said Schurr. "Enchanted Rock's electrical resiliency solutions provide industrial-scale, long-duration power resiliency, whether it's for a few minutes, several days or weeks."

Enchanted Rock's technology is field proven at Technology Readiness Level 9, and their more than 330 operational microgrids protect private industry, critical infrastructure and government facilities across the country. At the Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, MS, Enchanted Rock's 3.2 MW resiliency microgrid, developed in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Entergy Mississippi, replaced an existing backup power system that was at least 10 years old and no longer provided enough capacity to protect the government supercomputer research center from power outages. Additionally, in 2022 Enchanted Rock partnered with a privatized utility operator and the DoD to provide more than 3 MW of ultra-reliable natural gas generation for long-duration electrical resiliency to the Marine Corps base at Quantico, VA.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering data centers, manufacturers, EV fleets, critical infrastructure, communities and businesses of all sizes to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions.

For high-growth sectors like data centers and other large loads, Enchanted Rock's Bridge-to-Grid offers a multi-purpose microgrid solution that provides expedited interconnection and flexible capacity to support the grid. Enchanted Rock's direct purchase option for standalone generator components provides businesses of any size with a lower-emission alternative to traditional diesel backup in a multitude of configurations.

Enchanted Rock's electrical microgrids and generators use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

