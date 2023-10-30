EnCirca is First Registrar to Accept Landrush Orders for Amazon's .BOT Domain Launching Today. Intended for Artificial Intelligence-Related Applications.

News provided by

EnCirca, Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 10:14 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading Registrar, EnCirca is proud to offer domain registrations for .BOT, an Amazon Registry domain for the Artificial Intelligence Industry, before it enters General Availability at 16:00 UTC this Monday, October 30th. Domains can be registered at encirca.bot.

After 16:00 UTC (12pm EDT), registrations will be available in real time on a first come, first serve basis, also at www.encirca.bot

For the past few years, Amazon has limited access to .BOT domains exclusively to registrants directly involved with AI bots. Once .BOT enters General Availability Monday, all registration restrictions will be dropped.

As .BOT's largest domain registrar, EnCirca is excited to help Amazon introduce .BOT to the global internet. To celebrate this momentous launch, EnCirca is providing Pre-Registrations for .BOT domain names.

.BOT domain names are expected to sell quickly once released this Monday.  With Pre-Registration, EnCirca will automatically register your .BOT domain name when .BOT enters General Availability. Pre-register now for an advantage over anyone else that may try to register your .BOT domain name before you.

.BOT is designed to be more than an alternative to .COM domain names. .BOT is intended to serve as the authoritative discovery space for all artificial intelligence (AI) applications, also known as bots, linking bot creators with their end-users, as well as providing bot creators with the necessary resources to help them with their own development. 

With the full force of Amazon behind .BOT, this domain name is sure to disrupt the industry. Make sure you solidify your web presence for years to come and get your name first.  Trademark owners are advised to defensively register to prevent cybersquatting.

Register Here

About EnCirca

EnCirca (www.encirca.com) is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar renowned for leading the charge in domain name security and technology. In 2018, EnCirca became the first and only domain name registrar working directly with Amazon to provide .BOT domain names to the Artificial Intelligence and Bot community. Since then, EnCirca has assisted .BOT registrants to solidify their online presence, and so the majority of .BOT early adopters still use their domains today. A technology leader in the registrar industry, EnCirca is uniquely qualified to manage .BOT registrations, along with all other domain names of significance.

Media Contact:
Andrew Barrett
781-942-9975
[email protected]

SOURCE EnCirca, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.