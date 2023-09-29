Enclave at Raritan Creates Walkable Campus for Residents' Every Need

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave at Raritan, a brand new apartment community that combines modern comfort and style with everyday convenience, all in one campus, is scheduled to open on October 1.

Enclave at Raritan is a walkable campus that brings and urban living experience to Hunterdon County.

"Enclave at Raritan is the realization of a vision we had of everything a resident could ever need being available in one walkable campus," Jack Cust, Cust Investments Chairman, said. "We have brought an urban living experience to Hunterdon County, which is an exceptional place to live. The new apartment community enhances that experience with features and events suited to every renter's individual tastes."

Professionally managed by Greystar, Enclave at Raritan is a four-story wrap-style community with 200 residences that come in one- and two-bedroom layouts as well as two-bedroom with den floorplans. Wrap-style communities are built around an interior parking garage that provides same floor access without having to go outside.

The luxury campus' main attraction is the HealthQuest athletic facility that features indoor and outdoor pools, a children's gymnastics studio, dance studios for adults and kids, cycle and Pilates classes, an extensive strength training space, sauna, showers and a restaurant. The walkable campus also houses anything residents could possibly need from a grocery store to restaurants to dry cleaning.

Enclave at Raritan is situated within Hunterdon County, which is an exceptional place to live. According to the county's Economic Development and Tourism agency, Hunterdon County has been named the healthiest county in New Jersey for 8 consecutive years and ranks in the top 3 percent of all counties in the country in which to live in. Hunterdon is close to four major international airports and is just 30 minutes from the nation's top university according to U.S. News & World Report, Princeton. The county is also home to a Blue Ribbon school district.

The apartment community's luxury campus is also close to major employers including Johnson & Johnson, Amazon, Rutgers University, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hunterdon Medical Center, Verizon and IBM, many of which also offer remote work that is perfect for Enclave at Raritan's offering of in-unit and community work-from-home amenities.

Hunterdon County, located in the heart of Central Jersey, has plenty of recreation options for Enclave at Raritan's residents, a climbing gym, an ice arena, baseball/softball facilities, as well as a Double-A minor league baseball team and several golf options. The area has plenty of parks, playgrounds and nature trails for hiking, biking and boating opportunities as well as local vineyards and breweries.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit enclaveatraritan.com, or call 908-638-1167.

About Cust Investments

Cust Investments, LLC., was established in 1997 as a holding company to acquire, develop, and operate a variety of unique business enterprises and real estate investments. The assets are held primarily in NJ or long-term growth and development. The conversion of Diamond Nation's baseball field into the residences known as the Enclave at Raritan is a fabulous addition to the HealthQuest Campus.

SOURCE Greystar