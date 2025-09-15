Now Open: Alta French Hill Offers Premium Amenities, Prime Location

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, in collaboration with Marcus Partners, proudly announces the opening of Alta French Hill in Marlborough MA. Tours will be available to interested renters during the community's grand opening event on Sept 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., and will feature local businesses' food and drink.

Alta French Hill, a new apartment community by Wood Partners in collaboration with Marcus Partners, is now open

"Alta French Hill is one of the largest residential communities in Marlborough, offering a wide range of amenities designed with residents' needs in mind," said Jim Lambert, Managing Director and Partner for Wood Partners. "What makes it truly special is how naturally it fits into the fabric of the neighborhood—thoughtfully designed to complement the character of Marlborough. We are excited to officially celebrate its opening with the local community."

Alta French Hill is a five-story building comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that feature:

Neutral color palettes

Expansive closets

Full-sized washer and dryer

Stainless steel Samsung appliance package

Keyless entry

Luxury vinyl tile throughout

Roller shades

Select apartments feature kitchen islands and/or a personal balcony or patio. First floor homes have 11-foot ceilings.

Alta French Hill offers a strong amenity package that includes dedicated work-from-home spaces with private office rooms and co-working areas, some of which have direct outdoor access. The expansive fitness center has brand new equipment including Peloton bikes. It also has direct access to the Assabet River Rail Trail. Other amenities include:

Two courtyards with a resort-style pool, bocce court, grilling and dining areas and fire pits

Sports simulator

Gaming center with arcade machines

Podcast studio

Dining lounge and entertaining space

Pet wash and large pet park

Covered parking

Bike storage

Multiple resident lounges

Alta French Hill has successfully established its presence within the downtown Marlborough community. The surrounding area features breweries, coffee, shops, restaurants and more. The community has established partnerships with local businesses, including Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company and the Marlborough Country Club. The leasing office is stocked with Lost Shoe IPAs which are available to prospective residents when they come to tour. In addition to a resident only discount to play golf at the Marlborough Country Club, Alta French Hill has opened its doors to golf pros from the country club supplying them a location for golf lessons in the community's golf simulator during the winter months.

Residents who commute will enjoy easy access to transportation and major highways, including I-495 and U.S. 20. UMass Memorial Medical Center is just a short distance away. The Lake Williams trail and floating boardwalk are also nearby and offer a variety of recreational opportunities.

For more information about Alta French Hill, including leasing specials, please visit altafrenchhill.com or call 877-741-3669. Virtual tours are also available on the website.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About Marcus Partners

Marcus Partners is a vertically integrated real estate firm with a team that has a 30-plus year history of successful investment, management and development. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in Metro New York and the Mid-Atlantic. The firm focuses on strategic and opportunistic investment strategies across industrial, multifamily, and other property types where it can create value and maximize risk-adjusted returns. Marcus Partners and its affiliates own, control, operate or are developing 7M+ square feet of real estate and 3,300+ multifamily units.

