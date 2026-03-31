Encoda and GBS Partner to Deliver Advanced Financial Health Management to Healthcare Organizations

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda, a leading physician practice financial health management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with GBS, a comprehensive healthcare technology solutions provider. This collaboration brings Encoda's platform into GBS' hosted environment, strengthening their healthcare technology solutions through Encoda's powerful financial transaction analysis and reporting capabilities.

As independent physician practices face mounting pressure from rising operational costs, complex payer requirements, and staffing challenges, the need for sophisticated revenue cycle management (RCM) tools has never been greater. Many practices struggle with limited visibility into their financial performance, making it difficult to identify revenue leaks, optimize workflows, and make data-driven decisions. According to Encoda's recent survey, more than half (53%) lack confidence that their current tools enable accurate identification of issues that threaten their ability to collect the revenue they have earned.

Encoda's platform delivers real-time visibility, utilizing an advanced rules engine that automates routine tasks and surfaces high-value exceptions for staff attention. The platform's business intelligence capabilities provide practices with actionable insights that help identify patterns in denials, payment delays, and underpayments—issues that often remain hidden in traditional reporting. Practices using Encoda often outperform key industry RCM benchmarks to achieve sustainable success in financial health KPIs, including first-pass payment rates of 96% or higher, 25-40% improvements in billing team efficiency, and insurance days in AR and percentage of denials from timely filing well below industry averages.

"We are thrilled to join forces with GBS to bring a new level of financial clarity and efficiency to healthcare organizations," said Lisa Taylor, Encoda CEO. "This partnership empowers healthcare providers with the innovative tools they need to secure their financial health so they can focus on what matters most—patient care. Together, we are setting a new standard for revenue cycle management."

GBS brings deep expertise in managing the financial and operational aspects of medical practices. Their specialized support for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management users helps organizations optimize their workflows and improve overall efficiency. By combining industry knowledge with proven process discipline, GBS enables practices to strengthen revenue cycle performance, reduce administrative burden, and enhance the patient experience. Their team understands the nuances of healthcare operations and partners closely with clients to implement scalable solutions that drive measurable results. Ultimately, GBS serves as a strategic extension of each organization, helping them maximize the value of their technology investment while positioning their practices for long-term success.

According to Mike Leszcz, President, GBS Technology Division, "Our team is incredibly energized by Encoda's advanced rules engine and powerful analytics capabilities. These tools not only strengthen our ability to automate and optimize complex processes but also provide deeper insights that drive smarter decision-making. By leveraging Encoda's technology, we're enhancing the strategic value we deliver to our clients—empowering them with greater efficiency, visibility, and measurable outcomes."

The collaboration enables practices to leverage both organizations' strengths—combining GBS' deep RCM expertise and comprehensive service offerings with Encoda's cutting-edge platform. Together, the partnership empowers practices to reduce claim rejections, accelerate cash flow, decrease AR days, and improve overall financial health.

About Encoda

Encoda empowers physician practices to achieve lasting financial health by delivering unmatched visibility and control through its proven framework of Actionable Revenue Transparency. By unifying revenue cycle data, streamlining workflows, and automating processes from a single interface, Encoda helps practices sustain profitability, reduce risk, and make confident financial decisions. Bridging the gaps between practice management systems, clearinghouses, and payers, Encoda's intuitive, rules-based platform enables practices to optimize billing, improve cash flow, and capture the full value of their services—turning complex revenue cycle challenges into sustainable financial health. For more information, visit www.encoda.com or contact [email protected].

About GBS

GBS is an employee-owned, diversified technology organization delivering innovative solutions across a wide range of industries, with a strong concentration in healthcare. For more than 50 years, the company has fueled innovation and sustainable growth, expanding into a $275 million enterprise comprised of multiple subsidiaries and serving more than 30,000 clients nationwide. GBS combines advanced technology, automation, and strategic services to optimize financial, clinical, operational, and administrative workflows across organizations of all sizes. With an AAA rating from Dun & Bradstreet, the company remains focused on delivering scalable solutions, driving measurable performance, and building long-term client partnerships. For more information, visit www.gbscorp.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Encoda LLC