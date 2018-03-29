Encoda Client, Dermatology Associates of SW Louisiana, Honored by MGMA for Superior Performance

TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, developer of a patented medical billing solution that powers the nation's most innovative and efficient medical business offices, implemented their Encoda BackOffice™ platform at Dermatology Associates of Southwest Louisiana to help streamline their insurance billing efforts. The results have been outstanding for the 6-provider group, which has received Superior Performance recognition from MGMA for two straight years.

Efficient revenue cycle management and billing processes are key to a medical group's financial success.

Encoda has been streamlining revenue cycle workflows for ambitious medical groups and medical billing companies nationwide since 2006. Encoda's cloud-based, denial management, posting, and analytics platform works in concert with existing billing software to significantly improve staff performance, circumvent traditional clearinghouse limitations, and boost reimbursement from insurance companies. Encoda's fully integrated solution typically reduces client labor efforts by 30-40%, a benefit that has allowed Dermatology Associates' staff to focus more on patient service rather than mundane, repetitive tasks associated with claims processing.

In addition to its patented BackOffice RCM application, Encoda offers medical billing through its Revenue Assistance Program. The healthcare technology company also conducts Revenue Cycle Performance Reviews (Revenue-CPR) to identify inefficiencies in the billing process and uncover costly practice revenue leaks that are prevalent in today's challenging healthcare reimbursement environment. These Revenue-CPR reviews allow medical groups to capture lost revenue and maximize future reimbursement.

Dermatology Associates' Practice Administrator, Lisa Conner said, "MGMA has recognized us for Superior Performance two straight years, and we were among the few to be honored in two categories (Profitability and Cost Management and Productivity, Capacity and Staffing). Encoda played a big part in our success, helping us streamline billing operations and reduce insurance reimbursement to only 15.2 days. Encoda BackOffice allows us to create automated rules to catch issues specific to certain claims and payers and prevent them from reoccurring. Corrections we make in Encoda automatically update to our GE Centricity Practice Solution® billing system, saving us a lot of time."

Encoda CEO, Michael Kallish stated, "Lisa Conner is an asset to her practice and to Encoda. We are thrilled to see Lisa and the Dermatology Associates team receive this well-deserved recognition."

About Dermatology Associates of Southwest Louisiana

The physicians of Dermatology Associates of Southwest Louisiana treat all conditions and ailments of the skin, hair, and nails and have a special interest in the treatment, and prevention, of skin cancer. The group offers specialized services, including Mohs Surgery, Ultraviolet Light Therapy, and some cosmetic dermatology services.

About Encoda, LLC

Based in Tampa, FL, with offices in Blue Bell, PA, and Carrollton, GA, Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time possible. Clients significantly enhance their revenue cycle management process by licensing the patented, cloud-based Encoda BackOffice™ platform or contracting for billing services through the Encoda Revenue Assistance Program™.

For more information, please visit www.encoda.com, email info@encoda.com, or call 813-337-0107.

