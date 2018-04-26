Encoda Hires Industry Veteran to Direct Its Rapidly Growing Revenue Cycle Management Services Division

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and developer of patented medical billing technology that powers the nation's most innovative and efficient medical business offices, has hired Adrianna Iorillo to direct its revenue cycle management (RCM) services.

Ms. Iorillo comes to Encoda with 25+ years of experience in the healthcare information technologies industry. Her areas of expertise include process assessment, design, and deployment, physician reimbursement, practice management software and EMR software deployment, and employee and client process improvement and training.

As Encoda continues its rapid growth of RCM services through increased sales and acquisition, Ms. Iorillo will focus on deployment of Encoda's proprietary medical billing technology across the company's varied PM platforms and its multiple billing locations. Ms. Iorillo will have oversight of Encoda's RCM associates and management team and will continually refine Encoda's delivery of services.

Encoda has been streamlining RCM workflows for ambitious medical groups and medical billing companies nationwide since 2006. Encoda's cloud-based denial management, posting, and analytics platform works in concert with existing billing software to significantly improve staff performance, circumvent traditional clearinghouse limitations, and boost reimbursement from insurance companies. In addition to offering its patented RCM application, Encoda conducts Revenue Cycle Performance Reviews (Revenue-CPR) to identify inefficiencies in clients' revenue cycle processes and uncover costly practice revenue leaks prevalent in today's challenging healthcare reimbursement environment.

On accepting the position, Ms. Iorillo said, "Encoda has accomplished extraordinary things in healthcare automation, so I am excited to join a company that has found a revolutionary way to increase reimbursement for medical groups. I look forward to working with executive leadership and our RCM team to continue maximizing revenue for our clients."

Encoda CEO, Michael Kallish stated "Adrianna has a proven track record of successful software deployment to RCM teams and has led her organizations to receive best of KLAS ratings. Along with successfully leading internal resources, Adrianna has successfully managed both short, and long-term projects with many of the nation's leading healthcare institutions including NYU Langone Health, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Temple University Hospital, Tenet Health, Baycare Health System, and Florida Hospital."

About Encoda, LLC

Based in Tampa, FL, with offices in Blue Bell, PA, and Carrollton, GA, Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time possible. Clients significantly enhance their revenue cycle management process by licensing the patented, cloud-based Encoda BackOffice™ platform or contracting for billing services through the Encoda Revenue Assistance Program™.

For more information, please visit www.encoda.com, email 194067@email4pr.com, or call 813-337-0107.

