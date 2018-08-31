Encoda Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC , a leading healthcare reimbursement automation and revenue cycle management company, has hired Samuel Ambrose to direct the company's sales, marketing, and business development initiatives. In this new role, Ambrose will manage the current sales and marketing team to expand knowledge and continue raising visibility of the company. Ambrose will also partner with medical billing and EMR software companies and the fast-growing segment of specialty specific managed service organizations to bring Encoda's high-impact, cloud-based revenue cycle management software to their valued physician clients.

Encoda, founded in 2006, specializes in helping physician practices grow top and bottom line revenues, while dramatically decreasing labor costs. Its patented flagship application, Encoda BackOffice™ is an enterprise rejection and denial management, and payment posting solution that helps centralized billing offices automate manual processes and eliminate the workflow gap between today's practice management systems and clearinghouses, in turn increasing billing staff productivity and boosting payment velocity.

Ambrose stated, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Encoda management team and eager to lead the company's sales, marketing, and business development efforts while helping our current and future clients collect the most amount of money, in the shortest amount of time, as cost effectively as possible." Ambrose went on to say, "most medical software companies say they can save you time and make you more money, but Encoda can actually show you how to do this with a quantifiable return on investment, which makes this opportunity incredibly exciting."

Sam brings more than 27 years of sales, marketing and business development experience to Encoda, including over 10 years in SaaS, practice management, electronic healthcare record and medical device companies such as Modernizing Medicine, Pulse Systems, and PositiveID. Sam is a proud alumnus of the Florida State University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the College of Communication. Sam currently serves as a director for the Florida State University Alumni Association's National Board of Directors and will be the Association's Chairman of the Board during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Michael Kallish, CEO of Encoda stated "Sam brings a unique, hybrid skill set to Encoda as he has both sales and marketing leadership experience, which fit extremely well with our current organizational needs. He also has relevant experience in creating brand awareness and generating profitable revenue with both large and small medical practices, managing sales opportunities through their life cycle, and developing strategic business partner channels."

About Encoda, LLC

Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and revenue cycle management services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time possible. Clients significantly enhance their revenue cycle management process by licensing the patented, cloud-based Encoda BackOffice™ platform or contracting for billing services through the Encoda Revenue Assistance Program™ .

