Encompass Announces Partnership With Zixi

"We have enjoyed great success working with Zixi's platform to provide our clients with even more choices and business flexibility for media acquisition and distribution options," states Bill Tillson, CEO of Encompass. "Our clients can now capitalize on the universal reach of the internet while maintaining professional broadcast quality regardless of the technology platform."

As the industry embraces video across IP, the ability to transition from traditional methods of delivery alongside the exploding OTT offerings, this partnership between Zixi and Encompass brings the power of the internet to the market, along with the expected performance of professional broadcast.

By offering Zixi, Encompass has extended its range of transport solutions to satisfy clients with a multitude of acquisition and delivery requirements. Zixi's widely deployed solutions are available across the media and broadcast ecosystem which offers a flexible, economical and easy-to-use option.

"We are delighted to go to market with Encompass, pairing our powerful video over IP technology with their renowned operational management excellence," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman, Zixi. "With this partnership, we can offer our mutual clients the ability to live stream their content to any destination worldwide, within a seamless workflow and modern economic requirements."

About Zixi

Zixi enables broadcast-quality video delivery over managed and unmanaged IP networks, making it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale. Since 2007, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 30-OEM partners and serve over 350-customers representing most of the top brands around the world.

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass is a global technology services company focused on supporting TV networks, broadcasters, sports leagues and digital leaders with the delivery of their linear/nonlinear video content across television and digital platforms. Services include: global transmission and connectivity, channel playout, OTT/TV streaming and VOD, live events and disaster recovery. For more information, please visit www.encompass.tv, and follow us on social media – LinkedIn and Twitter.

