Encompass Health and Cookeville Regional Medical Center announce plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cookeville, Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and COOKEVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Cookeville Regional Medical Center today announced plans to build a freestanding, 40‑bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Cookeville Regional Medical Center campus in Cookeville, Tennessee.

"We're proud to partner with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to address the growing demand for inpatient rehabilitation care in the Upper Cumberland Region, a premier retirement destination with a rapidly aging population," said Abe Sims, president of Encompass Health's MidAtlantic region. "By expanding access to high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services closer to home, patients will no longer need to travel to Knoxville or Nashville to regain independence following an illness or injury."

The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke and other neurological conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic issues. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, the hospital will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to help patients restore function and improve quality of life. Care will be delivered by an interdisciplinary team of specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"This state-of-the-art facility is designed to support patients recovering from serious illness, injury or surgery," said Buffy Key, chief executive officer at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. "With advanced therapy equipment, individualized care plans and a highly trained team, we will help patients regain their independence and enhance their quality of life. A key feature that sets this facility apart is that every room will be private — reflecting both our and Encompass Health's strong commitment to patient comfort throughout the recovery process."

In addition to all private patient rooms, the hospital will include a state-of-the-art therapy gym equipped with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, an in‑house dialysis suite, a dining room, a pharmacy and an outdoor therapy courtyard.

Encompass Health began managing Cookeville Regional Medical Center's existing 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, located on their campus, on Jan. 1, 2026. The unit will remain operational during construction of the hospital, and those 20 beds will be contributed toward the hospital once completed. The hospital, expected to open in 2027, will be part of Encompass Health's national network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and the Company's 12th location in Tennessee.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 174 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™, Forbes' America's Best Companies and Becker's Healthcare's Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including development and maintenance of relationships with referral sources; disease outbreaks, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to disease outbreaks; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

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Investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

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SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.