Encompass Health and Piedmont announce joint venture to own and operate rehabilitation hospital in Augusta, Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and AUGUSTA, Ga., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont, the leading healthcare system in the state of Georgia, and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, today announced they have expanded their existing joint venture arrangement to include Walton Rehabilitation Hospital, in Augusta, Georgia.

The 70-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, located at 1355 Independence Drive, was purchased by Encompass Health in 2013. Piedmont and Encompass Health's existing joint venture includes Rehabilitation Hospital of Newnan, Georgia; Rehabilitation Hospital of Henry, Georgia; Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama; Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbus, Georgia; and Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta, Georgia. Piedmont and Encompass Health have also announced plans to build hospitals in Athens and Loganville, Georgia.

"We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Piedmont, a well‑respected integrated healthcare leader serving Georgia residents for more than a century," said Ronnie Wagley, President of Encompass Health's South Atlantic region. "By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we look forward to continuing to serve patients in the Augusta area and providing coordinated, connected care that meets patients where they are in their healthcare journeys."

"As a destination for healthcare, Piedmont Augusta treats patients from across Georgia," said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont's Augusta clinical hub. "By adding Walton Rehabilitation Hospital to our system, it is now easier for us to provide the high-quality, patient-centered care and seamlessly integrated experience for which we are known."

Complementing local acute care services like those provided by Piedmont, Encompass Health inpatient rehabilitation hospitals provide essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 25 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 163 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of hospital projects, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date made, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility projects will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete projects consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; disease outbreaks, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to disease outbreaks; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; a hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's or its partner's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2024.

