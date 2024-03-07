Encompass Health and Piedmont announce plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Loganville, Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and LOGANVILLE, Ga., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Piedmont today announced they have been awarded a certificate of need to build a freestanding, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Loganville, Georgia. The hospital will be located at 3195 Loganville Highway. When the Loganville hospital opens, Piedmont intends to relocate its existing 20-bed rehabilitation unit at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center to the new hospital.

The hospital will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies and 24-hour nursing care to restore functional ability and quality of life. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, and activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, pharmacy, and therapy courtyard.

"We are excited to continue expanding our partnership with Piedmont, a well‑respected integrated healthcare leader that has been serving Georgia residents for more than a century," said Ronnie Wagley, President of Encompass Health's South Atlantic Region. "By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we look forward to serving more patients and providing high‑quality, rehabilitative care to residents in the East Atlanta area and beyond."

"We are honored to serve patients in Gwinnett County and the surrounding communities, now in partnership with Encompass Health," said Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Eastside Hospital. "We look forward to building a rehabilitation facility where patients can regain function, strength, hope, and independence before rejoining the community."

About Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 160 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

