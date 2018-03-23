Stockholders planning to attend the meeting will be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport. Reporters planning to attend are requested to pre-register with Casey Lassiter by calling 205 447-6410 or emailing casey.lassiter@encompasshealth.com no later than Thursday, April 26, 2018.

For Encompass Health stockholders not able to attend the meeting and other interested parties, a live audio webcast can be accessed at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Those interested may replay the audio webcast through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 127 hospitals and 237 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Encompass Health Contacts:

Media: Casey Lassiter, 205 447-6410, casey.lassiter@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle, 205 970-5860, crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-annual-stockholder-meeting-date-300618742.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

