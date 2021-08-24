Encompass Health appoints Mark Miller as senior vice president of investor relations and strategic planning

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to Encompass Health," said Doug Coltharp, EVP and chief financial officer for Encompass Health. "His wealth of experience in the healthcare sector and his deep knowledge of our company make him well-suited to lead our investor relations and strategic planning functions."

Miller holds a bachelor's degree from Binghamton University, a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School and a juris doctorate from University of California, Los Angeles. He will assume the position previously held by Crissy Carlisle, who has now transitioned into the chief financial officer role for Encompass Health's home health and hospice business.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 143 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:

Casey Winger | 205 447-6410

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

