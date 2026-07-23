Encompass Health increases and declares dividend on common stock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced that its board of directors approved an increase of $0.02 in the Company's quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per share, payable on Oct. 15, 2026, to holders of record on Oct. 1, 2026.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 176 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from major injuries or illnesses, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized by Newsweek as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' America's Best Companies. It is also recognized by Becker's Healthcare and Modern Healthcare as a top healthcare employer. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com and follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as the timing and amounts of dividends, are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health include, but are not limited to, a decision by the board of directors to change the dividend rate in the future; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; general conditions in the economy and capital markets, including any instability or uncertainty related to armed conflict or an act of terrorism, governmental impasse over approval of the United States federal budget, an increase in the debt ceiling, or an international sovereign debt crisis; Encompass Health's ability to comply with extensive, complex, and ever-changing regulations in the healthcare industry; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2026.

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.