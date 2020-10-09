Encompass Health named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is proud to announce both its inpatient rehabilitation hospital segment and home health and hospice segment have been named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2020. Encompass Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospital segment ranked No. 42 and its home health and hospice segment ranked No. 31 in the healthcare provider/insurer category. This is the ninth year the organization has been named to the list.

"In a year full of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Encompass Health employees have stepped up to support our patients, communities and each other in many impactful ways, and I couldn't be more proud of how we've met those challenges," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. "Our Company's success can be directly attributed to our employees, and this recognition is a true reflection of our dedication to patient care and creating an exceptional workplace culture."

Honorees are selected and ranked based on an extensive employee survey conducted by the Best Companies Group. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

