Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Mill Now Open in South Carolina

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Mill provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

"The need for inpatient rehabilitative care in the Fort Mill and greater Charlotte area has been growing rapidly" said Scott Butler, area CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospitals of Fort Mill and Rock Hill. "We look forward to providing the kind of compassionate, high-quality rehabilitative care that will help our patients get back to what matters most."

Hospital amenities include all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, in-house dialysis suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

"We're honored to be the trusted choice for inpatient rehabilitation in the U.S.," said Ronnie Wagley, president of Encompass Health's South Atlantic region. "Our nationwide network enables us to identify and implement best practices and advanced technologies to support every aspect of a patient's recovery. We're excited to bring high-quality care to patients close to home in the Fort Mill and greater Charlotte community."

To learn more about Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Mill, visit encompasshealth.com/locations/fortmillrehab.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 165 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

