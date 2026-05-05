Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Concordville now open in Pennsylvania

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Encompass Health, the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Concordville in Concord Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is now accepting patients.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Concordville

The more than 66,000-square-foot, two-story, freestanding hospital provides essential rehabilitation services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain functional ability, independence and quality of life. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive physical, occupational and/or speech therapy five days each week, as well as frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians create customized treatment plans to meet each patient's unique recovery goals.

"We are excited to open Encompass Health Concordville, bringing comprehensive rehabilitation care closer to home for patients in the community," said Mat Gooch, president of Encompass Health's Northeast region. "Our dedicated team of clinicians looks forward to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives through personalized rehabilitation that improves both function and quality of life."

Designed with patients' needs in mind, the hospital will offer a range of amenities, including all private patient rooms; two state-of-the-art therapy gyms equipped with advanced rehabilitation technologies for all mobility levels; an activities of daily living suite with real-world simulated spaces; an in-house dialysis suite; a landscaped therapy courtyard with recreational areas; a dining room; an in-house pharmacy; and multiple dayroom areas.

Encompass Health Concordville is the Company's 10th location in Pennsylvania, with plans to open an additional hospital in Lower Providence later this year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 175 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™, Forbes' America's Best Companies and Becker's Healthcare's Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.