Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming now open

"Over the past 37 years, Encompass Health has continually developed best practices that set the standard for inpatient rehabilitation services," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "This state-of-the-art hospital combined with our team of experts and advanced technologies will allow Forsyth County area residents to receive superior, specialized care much closer to home. We are excited to be serving this growing community and hope to quickly become the area's most trusted provider of rehabilitation services."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming is Encompass Health's 140th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its fourth inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Georgia.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 93 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

