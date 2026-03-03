Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Irmo now open in South Carolina

The more than 53,000-square-foot, freestanding hospital provides essential rehabilitation services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain functional ability, independence and quality of life. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive physical, occupational and/or speech therapy five days each week, as well as frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians create customized treatment plans to meet each patient's unique recovery goals.

"We are thrilled that Encompass Health Irmo is now open, enabling patients in the community to recover from serious illnesses and injuries closer to home," said Ronnie Wagley, president of Encompass Health's South Atlantic region. "I'm confident our talented care team in Irmo will make a meaningful difference in patients' lives for years to come."

Designed with patients' needs in mind, the hospital will offer amenities such as 49 private patient rooms; a spacious, light-filled therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies for every mobility level; an activities of daily living suite with real-world simulated spaces; an in-house dialysis suite; a landscaped therapy courtyard with recreational areas; a dining room; an in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas.

Encompass Health Irmo is the Company's 11th location in South Carolina. To learn more about the hospital, visit encompasshealth.com/locations/irmo-rehab.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 174 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' America's Best Companies. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

From Fortune.© 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health.

Encompass Health media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.