Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kissimmee, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kissimmee, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 4950 Calypso Cay Way. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour registered nursing care, Encompass Health of Kissimmee offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are honored to open this rehabilitation hospital to help individuals in the community recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function to return back to what matters most," said Amanda Atkinson, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kissimmee. "Our dedicated team of experts will provide specialized care, close to home at this state-of-the-art hospital. We are excited to have the opportunity to serve as the region's trusted choice for rehabilitation."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kissimmee is Encompass Health's 161st inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its 21st inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 161 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:

Kennedi Spurling | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.