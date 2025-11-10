Rehabilitation Hospital of Amarillo now open in Texas

The more than 54,000-square-foot hospital provides essential rehabilitation services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain functional ability, independence and quality of life. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive physical, occupational and/or speech therapy five days each week, as well as frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians create customized treatment plans to meet each patient's unique recovery goals.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise in inpatient rehabilitation to Amarillo, expanding access to high-quality care and helping more patients regain their independence," said Craig Funk, president of Encompass Health's Southwest region. "We are excited to partner with BSA Health System, a well-known and respected health care provider in the region, to help patients get the care they need and deserve."

Designed with patients' needs in mind, the hospital will offer amenities such as all private patient rooms; a spacious, light-filled therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies for every mobility level; an activities of daily living suite with real-world simulated spaces; an in-house dialysis suite; a landscaped therapy courtyard with recreational areas; a dining room; an in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas.

"This hospital reflects BSA's commitment to providing high-quality care for our community," said Michael A. Cruz, president and chief executive officer of BSA Health System. "Through this joint venture, we are more than doubling the region's capacity for inpatient rehabilitation and providing patients a dedicated destination for care close to home."

Rehabilitation Hospital of Amarillo is Encompass Health's 29th location in the state of Texas.

To learn more, visit encompasshealth.com/amarillorehab.

